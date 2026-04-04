Pedro Pascal stuns with new look for ‘De Noche’ after Rafael Olarra set visit

Pedro Pascal debuts memersing new look for upcoming romance movie De Noche.
As per the photos obtained by Just Jared on Friday, April 3, from the set of De Noche in Mexico City, The Last of Us actor was all dressed in a period costuming included a vintage-inspired suit and a fedora.
The Materialists actor was photographed while moving around between old cars with crew members and some extras to assist in filming.
This exclusive first look into Pedro's upcoming film came just hours after TMZ's report that his rumoured beau Rafael Olarra visited the actor on his movie set, which is being driected by Todd Haynes.
Prior to Rafael sighting at Pedro's NC-17 gay movie set, The Mandalorian actor gave his rumoured beau a subtle nod on Instagram on latter's 51st birthday.
Pedro turned to his IG stories on Thursday, April 2, to share exciting glimpses into his mexican style birthday decor, tagging the creative art director Rafael in the photo.
This move from the Game of Thrones star seemingly hinted at his close bond with Rafael, with whom he was spotted in New York City for the first time.
To note, despite dropping prominant signs of brewing romance, the duo have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
Pedro bagged the main lead role in the film after Joaquin Phoenix dropped out.