News
News

Justin Bieber eyes massive gig for bold comeback amid deepening health turmoil

The ‘Swag’ crooner has long been dealing with both physical and mental woes, impacting his marriage to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber eyes massive gig for bold comeback amid deepening health turmoil
Justin Bieber eyes massive gig for bold comeback amid deepening health turmoil

Justin Bieber is planning to use a high-profile event as his big professional comeback.

The Sorry crooner has already generated a buzz for his upcoming performances at the 2026 Coachella and is gearing up to rock the event with thrilling shows.

Bieber is set to headline two concerts at the glitzy event, scheduled on Saturdays, April 11 and 18, ay the Indio, California, festival.

The Swag hitmaker also gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect with an exciting warm-up show at West Hollywood’s The Roxy.

“This has been so beautiful. It’s a little sneak preview into Coachella, which is gonna be so much fun,” he told the crowd comprising of 500 people.

Now, an insider has disclosed it to Page Six that Justin Bieber is eyeing the high-profile Coachella gig as a chance to revive his career and to prove something “to himself and to the industry.”

“Bieber has something to prove … to himself and to the industry. And Coachella will be a real indicator of how he moves forward. There’s a lot riding on this, no doubt,” told the source.

It is worth noting that the 32-year-old singer has shown serious signs of physical and mental struggles in recent years, including crying in social media videos, dramatic weight loss and temporary facial paralysis.

The shocking health woes are believed to be the toll of childhood fame that has weighed heavily on the singer and even impacted his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

“People keep telling me to heal … Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues,” said Bieber on his social media handle last summer following a heated exchange with paparazzi.

It is also worth mentioning that Justin Bieber was forced to abruptly end his most recent tour in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, leaving him in heavy financial debt.

Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out
Victoria Beckham drops sweet Easter images, Brooklyn left out
Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash
Tori Spelling and children rushed to hospital following car crash
Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment
Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn as family reunites to mark David's big moment
Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China
Kris Jenner's Easter throwback sparks frenzy after making waves in China
Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club
Jack Black returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as he rejoins 5-Timers Club
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga: Full timeline explained
Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham slams age-gap trolls about his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
9 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
10 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago