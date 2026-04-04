Justin Bieber eyes massive gig for bold comeback amid deepening health turmoil

Justin Bieber is planning to use a high-profile event as his big professional comeback.
The Sorry crooner has already generated a buzz for his upcoming performances at the 2026 Coachella and is gearing up to rock the event with thrilling shows.
Bieber is set to headline two concerts at the glitzy event, scheduled on Saturdays, April 11 and 18, ay the Indio, California, festival.
The Swag hitmaker also gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect with an exciting warm-up show at West Hollywood’s The Roxy.
“This has been so beautiful. It’s a little sneak preview into Coachella, which is gonna be so much fun,” he told the crowd comprising of 500 people.
Now, an insider has disclosed it to Page Six that Justin Bieber is eyeing the high-profile Coachella gig as a chance to revive his career and to prove something “to himself and to the industry.”
“Bieber has something to prove … to himself and to the industry. And Coachella will be a real indicator of how he moves forward. There’s a lot riding on this, no doubt,” told the source.
It is worth noting that the 32-year-old singer has shown serious signs of physical and mental struggles in recent years, including crying in social media videos, dramatic weight loss and temporary facial paralysis.
The shocking health woes are believed to be the toll of childhood fame that has weighed heavily on the singer and even impacted his marriage to Hailey Bieber.
“People keep telling me to heal … Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues,” said Bieber on his social media handle last summer following a heated exchange with paparazzi.
It is also worth mentioning that Justin Bieber was forced to abruptly end his most recent tour in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, leaving him in heavy financial debt.