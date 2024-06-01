Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting 'King' in Spain: Photo Leaked

  by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been spotted filming for his highly anticipated movie, King, in Spain.

His leaked photo from the set has surfaced on X (former Twitter), sparking excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

In a shared picture of King of Bollywood that apparently captured from the sets of his upcoming film King.

The post also claimed that the actor has started shooting for the project in Spain.

“First leak pic from the sets of #KING. SRK is currently shooting in Spain for the film. (fire emoji),” the post read.

The Jawan star is seen in the picture deeply engaged in a discussion with a group of men, wearing a sharp blue suit.

There was a peek of gorgeous blue water and mountains in the photo, suggesting that the scene was taken in front of a stunning setting.

It is pertinent to mention here the Pathan lead flew from Mumbai last week with his daughter Suhana.

However, Shah Rukh Khan already mentioned in his previous interview that he will start shooting for his next film in July-August.

The reports suggested that the King would mark Shah Rukh's return as a don and this film will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. 

