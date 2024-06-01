Do biscuits impact your health? Find out

Our love for biscuits knows no bounds, with over 200 million consumed daily across the UK.
Whether dunked in tea or savored on their own, biscuits are a popular treat among all of us.
However, the health implications of these sugary snacks are not to be ignored.
Harley Street nutritionist Kate Cook explained the matter, noting, "Everyone enjoys a sweet treat from time to time, even though we know that a sneaky biscuit isn’t always the healthiest choice."
She added, "The key consideration when indulging in a sweet treat is the sugar content, as this allows you to make better comparisons and choices."
She cautioned against excessive consumption of chocolate-coated biscuits, including chocolate digestives, which were recently identified as the most popular biscuit in a survey conducted in Britain.
"Larger, chocolate-coated biscuits typically contain more sugar per serving," Kate said.
She went on to explain, "I am thinking of bars that come as four chocolate-covered fingers – their sugar content can be as high as 22 grams.Also, chocolate digestives (per two-biscuit serving) contain nearly 10 grams of sugar, similar to Hobnob and other British classics."
Kate further elaborated, "A better option might be a plain digestive, which, per two biscuits, contains only five grams of sugar (about a teaspoon)."
However, for those unwilling to abandon their sweet treats entirely, Kate recommends seeking out biscuits high in whole grains, such as oats.
These options provide slow-release energy, maintaining stable blood sugar levels and sustained vitality throughout the day.
One notable example is the coconut and chia oat biscuits, containing an impressive 63 percent oats.
As biscuits remain a beloved snack nationwide, Kate's insights serve as a timely reminder to make informed choices when indulging in these sugary delights.