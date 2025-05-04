World

Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope

During the conclave, four rounds of voting are held each day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the votes

  • May 04, 2025
Workers in the Vatican have set up a simple stove in the Sistine Chapel, where the ballots from the upcoming conclave will be burned.

The Roman Catholic cardinals will gather in a private meeting, called a conclave on May 7 to choose a new Pope, after the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

This decision was made during the cardinals' first private meeting after Pope Francis's funeral which happened on Saturday, April 26.

As per multiple reports, they also set up wooden tables for the cardinals to vote, levelled the chapel floor and made a ramp for cardinals in wheelchairs.

Chimney smoke signals to reveal election result:

Additionally, fire crews placed a chimney on the roof to send smoke signals which will indicate whether a pope has been elected.

During the conclave, the colour of the smoke coming from the chimney will indicate the result of the voting process.

If black smoke is seen, it means that the cardinals have not yet agreed on a new pope after a round of voting.

Meanwhile, if white smoke appears, it means the cardinals have successfully chosen a new pope.

The conclave process:

It is worth mentioning that only cardinals who are under the age 80 can take part in the secret ballot.

As of January 22, 2025 there are 252 cardinals but only 133 of them are eligible to vote in the conclave.

During the conclave, four rounds of voting are held each day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the votes.

Technology banned to ensure secrecy during conclave:

To keep the conclave's discussions secret and prevent any outside interference there will be a total ban on technology.

The cardinals will not have any access to any form of communication or contact with the outside world during the conclave.

