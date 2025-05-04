Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff 

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff on Saturday, May 3 to win her third tennis title of the year at the Madrid Open.
Sabalenka played very well at the start, winning 17 points in a row.
However, the second set was tough and she had to stop Gauff from winning a set point.
In the end, Sabalenka managed to won the match in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
This is the third time she has won the Madrid Open following her earlier victories in Miami and Brisbane.
After wining the tittle, Sabalenka told Sky Sports Tennis, "I'm super happy. It wasn't an easy match today and I'm so happy to get this trophy. Before the match, I saw they had a new trophy and I was like, 'I need this one, I want to win this trophy', and I'm super happy."
"I'm just really glad I was able to break her back in that tricky game at 4-5 and it was a really intense end to the match," the player further shared.
Guaff while congratulating her opponent said, "I'd like to congratulate Aryna on an incredible tournament. You're always tough to face. Congrats to your team."
"You're always doing well, but the last four straight finals, I think. Congrats on all the success you've been having," she added.
Women's tennis rankings:
The Belarusian is now leading by a big margin of more than 4,000 points and Iga Swiatek still holds the second spot, while Gauff stays in third.