Fans blast Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Charles amid desire to ‘reconcile’

Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, faces heat over his scathing new interview

Royal fans are definitely not happy with Prince Harry’s latest interview!

Recently, the Duke of Sussex sat for a lengthy conversation with the BBC after facing a crushing defeat in his appeal to challenge UK court’s ruling of downgrading his security.

In the bombshell interview, the Spare author opened up about his emotions, expressing desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and the Royal Family.

However, while the estranged Prince expressed hope to mend rifts with the Monarch, he once again bombarded Charles and the Royal Household with shocking allegations.

Royal fans’ reaction to Prince Harry’s BBC interview:

Prince Harry’s scathing comments left the Royal fans fuming, who slammed the Duke for “attacking” his cancer-stricken father once again.

“Attacking his father once again, who is living with cancer. Clearly he has learned nothing this man of privilege,” commented one.

Another expressed, “The level of entitlement is just jaw dropping!! You left Harry you weren’t made to leave.”

"I want to reconcile, but everything is his fault,” a third slammed.

“It‘s always everyone elses fault. The Royal Family, the press, the british public. It‘s never Harry and Meghan. You want security? Buy it with the netflix millions,” blasted a fourth.

One more expressed, “Bros always playing the victim.”

Meanwhile, a sixth wrote, “’I want to reconcile with my family’ while simultaneously blaming his sick father publicly for not getting what he wants from the government.”

Prince Harry UK security case ruling:

On Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeal announced its ruling on Prince Harry’s appeal to secure public-funded security when in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex faced a major defeat as the court “dismissed” his appeal.

