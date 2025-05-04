5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth

YouTube has become a platform that has transformed the lives of countless people around the world.
YouTube provides a powerful platform that gives people access to a wider audience from around the world.
Among the vast community of YouTubers, some have achieved great success by combining creativity, hard work and consistency.
Here are five richest YouTuber who, through their hard work, have not only gained millions of subscribers but have also turned their YouTube channels into multimillion-dollar businesses.
MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)
MrBeast, who has 390 million subscribers is famous for creating fast-paced, high-quality YouTube videos.
In these videos, he often organizes complex challenges and charitable activities.
He started posting videos on YouTube in early 2012, using the username "MrBeast6000."
Estimated net worth: Around $550 million
Jeffree Star
Jeffree Star, who has 15.7 million subscribers on YouTube became famous on YouTube as a makeup influencer and used that fame to start his own makeup brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
Star is an American media personality and singer-songwriter.
Estimated net worth: Around $200 million
Vlad and Nikki
The YouTube channel Vlad and Niki, which has 139 million subscribers, is very successful and mainly creates content for children.
They are one of the highest-earning YouTube creators in the kids’ category.
Estimated net worth: Around $191 million
Logan Paul
Logan Paul started his career as a popular vloger known for funny prank videos, but over time he expanded into many other areas.
His YouTube channel currently has 23.6M subscribers.
He became involved in professional boxing, joined WWE and co-founded the Prime energy drink with another YouTuber KSI.
He also launched podcasts, clothing brands and brand partnerships.
Estimated net worth: Around $150 million
Like Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya)
Anastasia Radzinskaya, also known as “Like Nastya,” is a 10-year-old girl who makes fun and educational videos for kids on YouTube.
Her videos include skits, toy reviews and learning content. She runs several YouTube channels in different languages.
Estimated net worth: Around $100 million