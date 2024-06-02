World

Notorious Canadian serial killer dead following prison attack

74-year-old Robert Pickton, convicted of killing and feeding six women to his pigs, has died

  • June 02, 2024
A notorious Canadian serial killer has died after being attacked at the prison where he was serving time for killing multiple women.

People on Saturday, June 1, reported that the Correctional Service Canada had announced that 74-year-old Robert Pickton, convicted of killing and feeding six women to his pigs, had died after being assaulted at the Port-Cartier Institution on May 19.

Pickton reportedly passed away from injuries sustained in the attack.

According to the CSC, Pickton was “serving an indeterminate sentence” at the facility where he was imprisoned since 2007.

While Pickton was convicted for the murder of six women, some 65 women are said to have disappeared from the British Columbia province between 1978 and 2001, before his arrest, People reported.

Meanwhile, the bodies of 33 women were said to have been found at Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam, and Pickton had confessed to killing about 49 women.

British Columbia’s Premier David Eby reacted to Pickton’s death in an official statement, saying: “Robert Pickton preyed on the most vulnerable people in our society… We are committed to recognizing the dignity of every person to avoid something like this happening ever again.” 

