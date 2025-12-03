China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls

Production has been halted at a Chinese factory which has been accused of making "childlike" sex dolls.
As reported by the BBC, the factory has been placed under investigation by the local authorities.
Chinese state-owned news outlet The Paper said that local officials were attaching "great importance" to the issue, and it was previously noted that the customisable dolls were being sold on major online shopping sites and social media platforms.
Last month, online retailer Shein, which started in China but now has a headquarters in Singapore, banned the sale of all sex dolls globally after it faced backlash for selling dolls with a childlike appearance.
The company said at the time it had "strengthened its keyword blacklist to further prevent attempted circumvention of product listing restrictions by sellers".
Other e-commerce sites such as AliExpress have also faced criticism over the sale of sex dolls which have childlike features.
The Paper reported that the factory which is now under investigation was one of several in southern Guangdong province which were producing customisable dolls with "childlike pornography characteristics".