World

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls

Many e-commerce platforms in recent months have come under fire for the selling of sex dolls with 'childlike' features

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
China investigates factory making controversial childlike sex dolls
China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls

Production has been halted at a Chinese factory which has been accused of making "childlike" sex dolls.

As reported by the BBC, the factory has been placed under investigation by the local authorities.

Chinese state-owned news outlet The Paper said that local officials were attaching "great importance" to the issue, and it was previously noted that the customisable dolls were being sold on major online shopping sites and social media platforms.

Last month, online retailer Shein, which started in China but now has a headquarters in Singapore, banned the sale of all sex dolls globally after it faced backlash for selling dolls with a childlike appearance.

The company said at the time it had "strengthened its keyword blacklist to further prevent attempted circumvention of product listing restrictions by sellers".

Other e-commerce sites such as AliExpress have also faced criticism over the sale of sex dolls which have childlike features.

The Paper reported that the factory which is now under investigation was one of several in southern Guangdong province which were producing customisable dolls with "childlike pornography characteristics".

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor
A raccoon found itself with unlimited booze and took advantage of it before passing out on a bathroom floor

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism
One of Southeast Asia's biggest economies is removing a major alcohol ban to boost tourism

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting
US President Trump claims he was ‘sharper than I was 25 years ago’ after health concerns

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries
Trump administration to expand travel ban to 30 countries amid national security concerns

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election
Tennessee House seat remains Republican after Trump’s pick Matt Van Epps beats Aftyn Behn

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction
Jewel-studded Fabergé egg created for Russia's Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna hits auction

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal
Kristi Noem has advocated for a new travel ban on visitors from an unspecified number of countries

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions
The UK government has again delayed its decision over whether to approve a Chinese super embassy in London

Harry Potter 'extremely' rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction

Harry Potter 'extremely' rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction
More than 120 million copies of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' have been sold worldwide so far

Rising social media use by children under five in UK sparks concerns

Rising social media use by children under five in UK sparks concerns
Out of 2.2 million children aged three to five, around 814,000 are estimated to be active users

Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices

Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices
Shein is under scrutiny for alleged forced labor, unsafe materials and misleading marketing

World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks

World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks
Here are the world’s top 10 countries with the highest security, peace and quality of life