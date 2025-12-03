World

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor

A raccoon found itself with unlimited booze and took advantage of it before passing out on a bathroom floor

  • By Hania Jamil
Just a random day in a tired and drunk raccoon life!

Over the weekend, staff at the Ashland ABC store witnessed a rare and puzzling sight when they came back to work after Thanksgiving.

Following opening the Virginia liquor store, staff saw a very intoxicated raccoon passed out in the bathroom between the toilet and bin after causing chaos in the aisles.

Animal control officer Samantha Martin transported the "suspect" for questioning at Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, but not before it had a chance to sober up.

After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury, the animal was safely released back into the wild.

When staff arrived on Saturday, they found smashed bottles and liquor pooling on the floor.

Officer Martin said the animal had fallen through one of the ceiling tiles before going "on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything".

With just one available CCTV footage, it was hard to determine exactly how much alcohol the raccoon consumed before passing out in the bathroom.

In a social media post, the store thanked Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter for its professionalism and providing its visitor with a "sober ride home".

Officer Martin said it was "just another day in the life of an animal control officer".

