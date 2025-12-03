Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'

President Donald Trump said he will pardon Rep. Henry Cuellar, who was indicted last year on bribery and money laundering charges.
On Wednesday, December 3, Trump turned to his Truth Social account, where he claimed that Democrats work to "attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda."
"Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar and Imelda," Trump penned in the social media post, referring to Cuellar's wife, who also faces charges.
He continued, "Henry, I don't know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!"
In a post to X, the congressman thanked Trump "for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts."
Cuellars' daughters, Christina and Catherine, wrote a letter urging Trump to pardon their father, arguing that they "believe that our father's independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began."
The Justice Department indicted Cuellar and his wife in May 2024 on 14 counts, including bribery, wire fraud and money laundering.
In August, a US district court dismissed two of the counts, which were related to alleged violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.
The indictment accused the couple of accepting "at least $598,000 in bribes from two foreign entities" in exchange for the congressman agreeing "to perform official acts in his capacity as a Member of Congress."
Both Henry and Imelda Cuellar pleaded not guilty.