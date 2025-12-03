World

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting

US President Trump claims he was ‘sharper than I was 25 years ago’ after health concerns

  • By Bushra Saleem
Donald Trump’s behavior during a recent Cabinet meeting has reignited discussion about the US President’s stamina and alertness.

The 79-year-old appeared to doze off multiple times as officials delivered updates, prompting questions about his physical state and daily routine, Mandatory reported.

President Donald Trump appeared to nod off several times during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where officials were giving updates on their work as the president closed his eyes.

A video posted by several outlets showed Trump’s eyes shut or struggling to stay open during nine separate moments. These instances added up to nearly six minutes. The whole meeting lasted two hours and 17 minutes. It was the second time in under a month that he showed signs of drowsiness in public.

Trump’s blinks appeared to get progressively slower as he heard from Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and then from Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

The struggle grew even more real when he heard from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

A similar moment occurred on November 6 in the Oval Office. During that event, Trump appeared to battle sleep for nearly 20 minutes.

The recent meeting followed a night of intense online activity. Between 10 pm. and midnight, Trump posted or reposted almost 150 times on Truth Social. By 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, he was back online.

Despite this, Trump stated early in the meeting, “Right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago.” He also repeated a frequent insult toward former President Joe Biden, referring to him as “Sleepy Joe.”

