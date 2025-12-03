Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism

Thailand has temporarily lifted a decades-old ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks in the afternoons in order to push tourism to new heights.
Liquor stores, restaurants and other accredited establishments can now sell beer, wine and spirits from 14:00 to 17:00 as part of a six-month trial.
The 1972 ban was primarily introduced to stop government employees from drinking during work hours, but it has also affected tourists who visit the predominantly Buddhist country, which is also known for its vibrant party scene.
Moreover, the decision to dismiss the ban came just days ahead of Christmas and the New Year holiday, peak seasons for tourist arrivals.
Alcohol sales in the country are now allowed from 11:00 to midnight for the next 180 days while a committee studies the decision's impact.
Previously, those who went against the ban faced a fine of up to 10,000 baht ($313).
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who took office in September, has promised to win back tourists as part of efforts to jumpstart the economy that has been held back by years of political turmoil.
Thailand has some of the highest alcohol consumption rates in Asia, according to the World Health Organisation, and local brews like Chang and Singha are very popular.