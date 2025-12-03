World

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries

Trump administration to expand travel ban to 30 countries amid national security concerns

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries
US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries

The Trump administration said it paused all immigration applications, including green card and US citizenship processing, filed by immigrants from 19 non-European countries, citing concerns over national security and public safety.

According to CNBC, the pause applies to people from 19 countries that were already subjected to a partial travel ban in June, placing further restrictions on immigration, a core feature of U.S. President Donald Trump’s political platform.

The list of countries includes Afghanistan and Somalia.

Moreover, foreign nationals from more than two dozen countries could be barred from entering the United States under an expanded travel ban being considered by President Trump.

The Trump administration is targeting at least 30 countries to include on an updated travel ban list, but could add more in the future, a source confirmed to The Post.

“We will be announcing the list soon,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem teased the “full travel ban” on Monday night, indicating on X that she proposed expanding the number of countries on the restricted list during a meeting with Trump.

The DHS chief said, “Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom, not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

The official memorandum outlining the new policy cites the attack on US National Guard members in Washington last week in which an Afghan man has been arrested as a suspect. 

One member of the National Guard was killed and another was critically wounded in the shooting.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election
Tennessee House seat remains Republican after Trump’s pick Matt Van Epps beats Aftyn Behn

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction
Jewel-studded Fabergé egg created for Russia's Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna hits auction

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal
Kristi Noem has advocated for a new travel ban on visitors from an unspecified number of countries

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions
The UK government has again delayed its decision over whether to approve a Chinese super embassy in London

Harry Potter 'extremely' rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction

Harry Potter 'extremely' rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction
More than 120 million copies of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' have been sold worldwide so far

Rising social media use by children under five in UK sparks concerns

Rising social media use by children under five in UK sparks concerns
Out of 2.2 million children aged three to five, around 814,000 are estimated to be active users

Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices

Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices
Shein is under scrutiny for alleged forced labor, unsafe materials and misleading marketing

World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks

World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks
Here are the world’s top 10 countries with the highest security, peace and quality of life

Hong Kong leader John Lee vows 'justice’ after deadliest fire in decades

Hong Kong leader John Lee vows 'justice’ after deadliest fire in decades
Hong Kong’s one of the deadliest fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex killed 115

White House defends US attack on Venezuelan boat as lawful, cites self defense

White House defends US attack on Venezuelan boat as lawful, cites self defense
US Navy commander ordered second strike on alleged drug Venezuelan boat, killing survivors

White House releases Trump's 'perfectly normal' preventative MRI results

White House releases Trump's 'perfectly normal' preventative MRI results
US President Donald Trump undergoes MRI scans during routine October physical

England's resident doctors plan five-day strike just before Christmas

England's resident doctors plan five-day strike just before Christmas
Thousands of doctors in England are set to go on strike again this month