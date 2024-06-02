Donald Trump joins TikTok amid 'Truth Social' stock plunge

Former US President Donald Trump made an unexpected announcement on Saturday night, revealing his presence on TikTok at the same time news surfaced about substantial financial losses amounting to $314 million in his Truth Social shares.
As per multiple outlets, Trump's decision to join TikTok comes after his previous attempts to ban the video app during his presidency.
His debut post featured a video from an Ultimate Fighting Championship match in Newark, New Jersey, where UFC CEO Dana White also made an appearance.
Addressing viewers directly, Trump expressed his "honor" to join the app, followed by footage of cheering UFC fans.
Despite previously advocating for a ban, Trump now opposes such measures, citing potential alienation of young Americans and benefits to Meta, TikTok's parent company.
While, concerns about TikTok's ties to China persist, defenders argue that no concrete evidence supports these fears.
Nonetheless, the platform faces legal challenges, including a case against the legislation signed by President Joe Biden aiming to force a sale or face a ban.
As of Sunday morning, his account has gained over 650,000 followers, with his launch video garnering over 6 million views.
Notably, the Biden administration maintains a presence on TikTok, despite supporting measures to potentially ban the platform.
TikTok, in turn, continues to challenge the legislation signed by President Biden in April, with oral arguments scheduled for September.
To note, a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016, ahead of the presidential election.