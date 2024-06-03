Sci-Tech

NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why

NASA suggest waiting until the end of June for a better view of the planetary alignment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
NASA advises to lower expectations for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why

Stargazers hoping to see a dazzling parade of planets on Monday, June 3, may need to adjust their expectations.

Experts suggest waiting until the end of the month for a better view of the planetary alignment.

In recent months, backyard astronomers have enjoyed exciting events like April’s solar eclipse and May’s rare northern lights.

Now, they anticipate a planetary parade featuring Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune, and Saturn.

However, NASA and Astronomers Without Borders caution that June 3 is not the best time for viewing the planetary parade.

Uranus, Mercury, and Jupiter will be too close to the sun’s light and the horizon to be visible.

Preston Dyches, a public engagement specialist for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, recommends waiting until June 29 for a better display.

"On June 29, you’ll have Saturn, the third-quarter Moon, Mars, and Jupiter arrayed across the sky at dawn," he said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Fazekas, communications manager for Astronomers Without Borders, also advises patience.

"On June 3, Jupiter, Mercury, and Uranus will be too close to the sun," he explained, making them difficult to see with the naked eye.

However, both experts agree that waiting until June 29 will offer a clearer and more enjoyable view of the planets. 

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Sci-Tech News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
China’s Chang’e 6 spacecraft lands on Moon’s ‘unexplored’ far side
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China