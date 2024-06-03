NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why

Stargazers hoping to see a dazzling parade of planets on Monday, June 3, may need to adjust their expectations.
Experts suggest waiting until the end of the month for a better view of the planetary alignment.
In recent months, backyard astronomers have enjoyed exciting events like April’s solar eclipse and May’s rare northern lights.
Now, they anticipate a planetary parade featuring Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune, and Saturn.
However, NASA and Astronomers Without Borders caution that June 3 is not the best time for viewing the planetary parade.
Uranus, Mercury, and Jupiter will be too close to the sun’s light and the horizon to be visible.
Preston Dyches, a public engagement specialist for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, recommends waiting until June 29 for a better display.
"On June 29, you’ll have Saturn, the third-quarter Moon, Mars, and Jupiter arrayed across the sky at dawn," he said.
Meanwhile, Andrew Fazekas, communications manager for Astronomers Without Borders, also advises patience.
"On June 3, Jupiter, Mercury, and Uranus will be too close to the sun," he explained, making them difficult to see with the naked eye.
However, both experts agree that waiting until June 29 will offer a clearer and more enjoyable view of the planets.