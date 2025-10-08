Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to launch Status Question feature for Android: Report

This feature is similar to Instagram’s Question sticker, allowing users to post a question on their WhatsApp Status

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp is experimenting with a new Status Question feature for Android, which is currently accessible to select beta testers via the Google Play Store.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is similar to Instagram’s Question sticker, allowing users to post a question on their WhatsApp Status, enabling viewers to respond directly via a question box.

The Status Question feature is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

With this significant update, users can insert a question box in their status alongside photos or videos.

Users will receive the responses privately in the Viewers List and are visible only to the author, ensuring greater privacy.

Moreover, if a contact’s app variant doesn;t support the feature, the instant-messaging app will show a prompt informing the user.

every time when someone responds, the author will get notified. Moreover, WhatsApp may also enable users to share selected responses in new statuses, though responder identities will remain under wraps.

It is pertinent to mention that all responses are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can view them.

Availability

WhatsApp’s Status Question feature is currently available to select beta testers and gradually rolling out for a broader audience, so some users may not see it yet.

