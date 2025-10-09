Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status

Elon Musk has reportedly accomplished a milestone of becoming the first person in history to hit a $500 billion net worth.
according to Forbes. From $24.6 billion in 2020 to half a trillion in 2025, the billionaire’s phenomenal journey is nothing short of legendary.
Here are a few strategic moves that helped him to reach the 1st spot of the world's richest man.
Tesla’s unstoppable stock hike
Tesla’s stock has nearly doubled since April 2025, adding more than $9 billion to Musk’s net worth in a single day. With a 12% equity, Tesla alone is worth $191 billion.
SpaceX’s $400 billion valuation
SpaceX, the space exploration company, contributes approximately $168 billion to his entire fortune due to his broader ambitions and vision for Mars colonization.
The xAI holdings bet
Musk’s AI company, xAI, valued at $60 billion, is rapidly progressing to become a leading player in the AI landscape, aiming to outdo other giants, including OpenAI, and more.
"Vibes" and AI-first products
The 54-year old billionaire’s transition toward AI-driven platforms such as Vibes showcases his ability to quickly jump on rapidly growing tech trends with high monetisation potential.
Strategic departure from DOGE
His decision to step back from leading President Trump’s DOGE initiative allowed him to refocus on his other ventures such as AI innovation and Tesla.
Unfiltered influence & control
Musk’s rejection to be sidelined by holders highlights his long-term strategy: maintain enough control to steer Tesla’s robot and AI future.