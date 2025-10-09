Home / Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status

Here are a few strategic moves that helped Elon Musk to reach the 1st spot of the world's richest man

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status
Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status

Elon Musk has reportedly accomplished a milestone of becoming the first person in history to hit a $500 billion net worth.

according to Forbes. From $24.6 billion in 2020 to half a trillion in 2025, the billionaire’s phenomenal journey is nothing short of legendary.

Here are a few strategic moves that helped him to reach the 1st spot of the world's richest man.

Tesla’s unstoppable stock hike

Tesla’s stock has nearly doubled since April 2025, adding more than $9 billion to Musk’s net worth in a single day. With a 12% equity, Tesla alone is worth $191 billion.

SpaceX’s $400 billion valuation

SpaceX, the space exploration company, contributes approximately $168 billion to his entire fortune due to his broader ambitions and vision for Mars colonization.

The xAI holdings bet

Musk’s AI company, xAI, valued at $60 billion, is rapidly progressing to become a leading player in the AI landscape, aiming to outdo other giants, including OpenAI, and more.

"Vibes" and AI-first products

The 54-year old billionaire’s transition toward AI-driven platforms such as Vibes showcases his ability to quickly jump on rapidly growing tech trends with high monetisation potential.

Strategic departure from DOGE

His decision to step back from leading President Trump’s DOGE initiative allowed him to refocus on his other ventures such as AI innovation and Tesla.

Unfiltered influence & control

Musk’s rejection to be sidelined by holders highlights his long-term strategy: maintain enough control to steer Tesla’s robot and AI future.

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth
The significant move strengthens OpenAI’s competitive stance against other leading industry players, including Google

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass
Former Twitter executives score big win in $128 million severance lawsuit with Elon Musk

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI
Google confirmed that AI Mode in Google Search and Project Mariner are using several variants of the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI

WhatsApp to launch Status Question feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp to launch Status Question feature for Android: Report
This feature is similar to Instagram’s Question sticker, allowing users to post a question on their WhatsApp Status

Apple plans to bring major transition in leadership team: Report

Apple plans to bring major transition in leadership team: Report
Company's hardware engineering chief, John Ternus, seen as the leading candidate to succeed Tim Cook

Google expands AI vibe-coding app Opal to 15 countries

Google expands AI vibe-coding app Opal to 15 countries
Initially released in July across the US, Opal enables users to generate mini web apps using simple text prompts

Tesla launches budget-friendly Model 3, Model Y amid increased competition

Tesla launches budget-friendly Model 3, Model Y amid increased competition
Elon Musk's Tesla introduces new 'affordable' versions of Model Y SUV and Model 3 Sedan for US

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update
According to the new algorithm, Facebook will now show 50% more Reels uploaded the same day a user is scrolling

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery
All the ChatGPT's Free users or Premium plan subscribers can now easily browse their favourite music on Spotify

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp has currently released Message Translation feature only for select iOS users

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers
IBM sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?
The full moon is set to illuminate the skies again tonight at 6:25 pm BST near Saturn