OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth

OpenAI has expanded its affordable ChatGPT Go plan, which is available under $5 per month to 16 new countries across Asia, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam
However, users from select countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Pakistan can pay in local currencies, while others pay in the US with local taxes applied.
Launched in India (August) and Indonesia in September, ChatGPT Go offers users higher limits on messages, image generation, and file uploads, along with twice the memory of the free plan for more personalized responses.
OpenAI reports that Southeast Asia’s weekly active user base has quadrupled, and India’s paid subscribers have doubled since launch.
The significant move strengthens OpenAI’s competitive stance against other leading industry players, including Google, which recently expanded its Google AI Plus plan, providing Gemini 2.5 Pro and creative tools such as Flow and Veo 3 Fast—to over 40 countries, including Indonesia.
The expansion aligns with OpenAI’s new direction, unveiled at DevDay 2025, where CEO Sam Altman revealed that ChatGPT had reached 800 million weekly users.
The platform now supports apps from different partners such as Spotify and Coursera, aiming to function more like an ecosystem.