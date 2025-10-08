Home / Sci-Tech

Apple plans to bring major transition in leadership team: Report

Company's hardware engineering chief, John Ternus, seen as the leading candidate to succeed Tim Cook

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple is reportedly planning for a major transition in its leadership team. Several top leaders, including CEO Tim Cook, are planning to leave the company.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these major changes started when Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams stepped back from his responsibilities in July and is likely to exit by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, the CEO Cook is also planning to exit the Cupertino-based tech giant, with hardware engineering chief John Ternus seen as the leading candidate as his successor due to his strong reputation and close ties with Cook.

Further leadership changes are expected. Several reports suggested John Giannandrea, who heads Apple’s artificial intelligence division, is experiencing several internal challenges, and the company is looking for external hires to outrank its competitors.

Johny Srouji, manager of hardware technologies, may weigh his future at Apple. Potential successors such as Zongjian Chen, head of the modem group, and Sri Santhanam, who manages core device chips, would likely assume the role.

Notably, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s environmental chief, has also hinted at retirement.

These possible exits mark a pivotal moment for Apple, and may shift the paradigm of the leading player, as Cook has been instrumental in the company’s post–Steve Jobs success.

Replacing him and some backbones will be crucial as Apple aims to outdo its competitors progressing rapidly in artificial intelligence.

