Meta adds voice and text translation for reels in Hindi and Portuguese

Meta is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered translation feature for Reels by adding support for Hindi and Portuguese across Instagram and Facebook.
Originally released in August with support for English and Spanish, the feature assists users consume Reels in several languages utilizing automatic dubbing and lip sync.
Meta stated that this update targets creators in leading markets, including Brazil and India, aiming to assist them reach broader audiences.
Users can turn on automatic voice translation in their preferred language, while creators can allow the “Translate your voice with Meta AI” option before posting.
Moreover, users can select which languages to translate to after reviewing the dubbed video.
Soon, users will be able to tap “Translate text on Reels” to view translations — useful for watching videos without sound.
The Menlo-park based giant is gearing up to launch text translation features for caption stickers and on-screen text in Reels.
Meta plans to launch a voice dubbing option that preserves the creator’s original voice and tone, with an enhanced lip-syncing variant that matches mouth movements.
Meanwhile, the company’s rival, YouTube, has also been bringing significant changes in its translation features, recently launching lip-sync improvements for auto-dubbing in 20 languages.
This significant update is a part of company’s wider strategy to make Reels accessible across linguistic and cultural barriers.