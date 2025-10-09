Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp in also testing is Status Questions, currently available to select beta users on Android version 2.25.29.12

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApps Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report
WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report

WhatsApp has introduced a visual refresh on iOS, with several users now seeing an interface that adopts Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language from the iOS 26 update.

The redesigned user interface (UI) features semi-translucent elements, smoother animations, aligning the company’s look with advanced aesthetics of iOS 26.

The update was originally spotted in version 25.28.75 on the App Store, but doesn't list the new design in its changelog that underscores the earlier additions such as Live Photos support and on-device message translation.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest UI is initially launching to a select group of users.

The updated design offers both light and dark modes, adjusting transparency and visual effects accordingly.

Furthermore, it incorporates the new iOS 26 keyboard design, providing a more cohesive user experience.

Another feature in testing is Status Questions, currently available to select beta users on Android version 2.25.29.12.

This update follows a wider feature push from Meta, which released Motion Photos on Android, new chat themes, video call backgrounds powered by Meta AI, and custom sticker packs.

A broader launch of the Liquid Glass design is expected as Meta collects user feedback.

You Might Like:

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth

OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 Asian countries amid userbase growth
The significant move strengthens OpenAI’s competitive stance against other leading industry players, including Google

Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status

Elon Musk’s net worth hits $500B: 6 power plays behind billionaire’s status
Here are a few strategic moves that helped Elon Musk to reach the 1st spot of the world's richest man

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass
Former Twitter executives score big win in $128 million severance lawsuit with Elon Musk

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI
Google confirmed that AI Mode in Google Search and Project Mariner are using several variants of the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI

WhatsApp to launch Status Question feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp to launch Status Question feature for Android: Report
This feature is similar to Instagram’s Question sticker, allowing users to post a question on their WhatsApp Status

Apple plans to bring major transition in leadership team: Report

Apple plans to bring major transition in leadership team: Report
Company's hardware engineering chief, John Ternus, seen as the leading candidate to succeed Tim Cook

Google expands AI vibe-coding app Opal to 15 countries

Google expands AI vibe-coding app Opal to 15 countries
Initially released in July across the US, Opal enables users to generate mini web apps using simple text prompts

Tesla launches budget-friendly Model 3, Model Y amid increased competition

Tesla launches budget-friendly Model 3, Model Y amid increased competition
Elon Musk's Tesla introduces new 'affordable' versions of Model Y SUV and Model 3 Sedan for US

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update

Facebook Reels get smarter with latest algorithm update
According to the new algorithm, Facebook will now show 50% more Reels uploaded the same day a user is scrolling

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery
All the ChatGPT's Free users or Premium plan subscribers can now easily browse their favourite music on Spotify

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users

WhatsApp releases new Message Translation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp has currently released Message Translation feature only for select iOS users

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers

IBM and Anthropic join forces for AI business customers
IBM sees this partnership as a way to broaden access to powerful AI for its clients