WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design update launching to select users: Report

WhatsApp has introduced a visual refresh on iOS, with several users now seeing an interface that adopts Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language from the iOS 26 update.
The redesigned user interface (UI) features semi-translucent elements, smoother animations, aligning the company’s look with advanced aesthetics of iOS 26.
The update was originally spotted in version 25.28.75 on the App Store, but doesn't list the new design in its changelog that underscores the earlier additions such as Live Photos support and on-device message translation.
As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest UI is initially launching to a select group of users.
The updated design offers both light and dark modes, adjusting transparency and visual effects accordingly.
Furthermore, it incorporates the new iOS 26 keyboard design, providing a more cohesive user experience.
Another feature in testing is Status Questions, currently available to select beta users on Android version 2.25.29.12.
This update follows a wider feature push from Meta, which released Motion Photos on Android, new chat themes, video call backgrounds powered by Meta AI, and custom sticker packs.
A broader launch of the Liquid Glass design is expected as Meta collects user feedback.