Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar's ‘Inside out 2’

Pixar's upcoming film 'Inside Out 2 is slated to release in cinemas on June 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Ananya Panday lends voice to Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar’s ‘Inside out 2’

Anany Panday has shifted gears from being actor to voice artist by lending voice to Riley in Hindi version of Pixar's upcoming animated film Inside Out 2.

The Disney Films India took to their Instagram account on Monday to announce this exciting news. 

In the video, Ananya could be seen dubbing for her character Riley.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress also reshared their post on her Instagram account, noting, “Can’t wait to show you guys!”

In a recent interview with News 18, Ananya shared, "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time.

She added, “I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story!"

"Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I’ve had at work!" Ananya concluded.

The original cast of Inside Out  2 includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black and Kaitlyn Dia.

Inside Out 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on June 14, 2024 in English and Hindi.

Netflix renews 'Heeramandi' for season 2, reveals exciting plotline
Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting 'King' in Spain: Photo Leaked
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan collaborate for Dharma-Sikhya's action-comedy
Kartik Aaryan's new look in 'Chandu Champion' shocks internet
Hritikh Roshan clean-bowled by girlfriend Saba Azad's beauty in latest post
Suhana Khan steps out for date with rumored beau Agastya Nanda
Sonakshi Sinha clears the air around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's anger on sets
Kriti Sanon opens up about her production debut: 'it's been a great journey'
Abhishek Bachchan joins Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh for 'Housefull 5'
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's cute complaint about her work trips
Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor begin filming on 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
Shahid Kapoor recalls being cheated by famous exes: 'I'm not going to name them'