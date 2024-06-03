Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first women president of Mexico

World

  by Web Desk
  June 03, 2024
Claudia Sheinbaum has created history as she got elected as the first woman president of Mexico in Sunday’s elections.

According to BBC, the official electoral authority of Mexico showed that Sheinbaum is winning between 58% and 60% of the votes.

She will replace outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on 1 October, who is also her mentor.

Sheinbaum, in a victory speech after the announcement of her projected victory in elections, pledged, “Our duty is and will always be to look after every single Mexican without distinction. So even though many Mexicans do not fully agree with our project, we will have to walk in peace and harmony to continue building a fair and more prosperous Mexico,” she told supporters in a speech.”

She, early Monday morning, also spoke of the historic significance of the victory, saying, “I am also grateful because, for the first time in 200 years of the republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico.”

Sheinbaum expressed, “I want to thank millions of Mexican women and men who decided to vote for us on this historic day…. I've said it from the start: this is not just about me getting (to the top office). It's about all of us getting here. I won’t fail you."

