Typhoon Kalmaegi kills at least 40 in central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi, one of the strongest storms of the year, hit central Philippines, killing at least 40 people.
The typhoon forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and caused widespread flooding, including entire towns on Cebu, the most populated island in the region, where most of the deaths occurred.
As per BBC, officials still expect the number of casualties to increase.
In addition to this, another tragedy occurred when a military helicopter sent to aid disaster relief in northern Mindanao, Philippines crashed, resulting in the deaths of all six crew members.
According to the Philippine Air Force (PAF), "Communication with the helicopter was lost, which immediately prompted the launch of a search and rescue operation."
Later, a spokeswoman said six bodies had been recovered, believed to be of the pilot and crew.
As per the reports, most of the deaths were due to drowning. In total, almost 400,000 people were moved from the typhoon's path, Rafaelito Alejandro.
The typhoon, locally named Tino has become weaker since it hit land on Tuesday but still producing strong winds over 80 mph.
It is now expected to pass over the Visayas islands and then move into the South China Sea by Wednesday, November 5.