Dick Cheney, former US vice president dies at 84

Cheney is regarded as one of the most influential yet controversial vice presidents in recent US history

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Former United States Vice President Dick Cheney died at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 4.

The news of his passing was announced by his family in a statement which said he passed away due to health issues caused by pneumonia as well as heart and blood vessel diseases.

The statement said, “His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed."

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the family added.

Cheney is regarded as one of the most influential yet controversial vice presidents in recent US history.

The influential conservative politician had served as Vice President under President George W.Bush from 2001 to 2009 and had also held several major positions in the Republican Party earlier in his career.

He was the chief architect of the "war on terror" and was in office on the morning of 9/11. 

Cheney's daughter, Liz Cheney became one of the main Republican figures who opposed Donald Trump and investigated his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 elections.

