Peru severs diplomatic ties with Mexico over ex-prime minister's asylum

Peru broke off all the diplomatic ties with Mexico after its former prime minister Betssy Chávez sought refuge in its embassy.
According to Al Jazeera, Peru on Monday, November 3, announced that it has decided to break off diplomatic relations with Mexico after the Mexican Embassy in Peru gave shelter to Chávez, who is on trial for an alleged 2022 coup attempt.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugo de Zela told a news conference, “Today we learnt with surprise and deep regret that Betssy Chavez, the alleged co-author of the coup attempt by former President Pedro Castillo, is being granted asylum at the Mexican Embassy residence in Peru.”
“Given this unfriendly act, and considering the repeated instances in which the current and former presidents of that country have interfered in Peru’s internal affairs, the Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico today,” he added.
Chávez, who served as the Minister of Culture under former President Pedro Castillo, served as prime minister of Peru for a few days, from 26 November until 7 December 2022, following a months-long standoff between the government and Congress.
Castillo tried to dissolve Congress in 2022 but was impeached by the lawmakers and was arrested on his way to the Mexican embassy to seek asylum.
Chávez was also charged along with him for supporting his actions. Both of them went on trial in March this year.
Castillo has been in police custody since his impeachment, while Chavez was released on bail. The prosecutor has demanded 25 years of imprisonment for the 36-year-old and a 34-year sentence for the former president, who have denied charges.