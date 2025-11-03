George Clooney drops unexpected take on Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign

Hollywood star George Clooney has weighed in on last year's US presidential race, calling it a "mistakes" for Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate against Donald Trump.
Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump.
Speaking on CBS’ Sunday Morning, the actor said, “I think the mistake with it being Kamala is that she had to run against her own record. It’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’ It’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task."
"I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don’t know. To not do it would be to say, ‘I’m not gonna tell the truth',” added the American actor and filmmaker.
In the interview, CBS reporter Seth Doane brought up the topic of Clooney's opinion piece I Love Joe Biden But We Need a New Nominee in which Clooney had urged the Democratic Party to choose a new candidate instead of Biden.
Clooney, who is also a well-known Democratic fundraiser said he doesn't regret publishing the opinion piece in which he also mentioned that Biden had achieved a lot in his career but could not fight the with aging.
In his opinion piece, Clooney also expressed that it was painful to admit but the Biden he met at a fundraising event was very different from the energetic Biden of 2010 or even 2020.
Clooney's comments come after the former president's son, Hunter Biden angrily responded to him for questioning his father’s mental abilities.