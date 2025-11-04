World

NYC mayoral election sparks Trump threat to withhold federal funds

The New York City is all set to elect a new mayor in a highly anticipated contest

  By Fatima Nadeem
US President Donald Trump made his remarks about the New York City mayoral election.

In a recent television interview, Trump has suggested he could withhold federal funding from the NYC if left-wing candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral election.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 with polls open from 6am to 9pm local time.

"It's gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a Communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there," Trump said as per BBC.

Democratic frontrunner Mamdani, who is currently a member of the New York State Assembly is competing for mayor against former Governor Andrew Cuomo who is running as an independent candidate and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump administration has a history of trying to cut federal funding for projects in Democratic-led areas.

Recent polls indicate that Mamdani,  who supports socialist ideas continues to lead the race and has attracted many young voters.

Trump didn't explain what he mean by his comment about potentially withholding funds if Mamdani wins.

For context, NYC received $7.4 billion (£5.7 billion) in federal funding in the current fiscal year.

Vote turnout in New York City's mayoral election is expected to reach record levels with about 2 million people likley to vote at the end of the election day.

