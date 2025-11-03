World

Avalanche in Nepal’s Himalayas kills multiple climbers, rescue underway

Autumn is a popular season for trekkers and mountaineers in Nepal

Tragedy struck the Himalayan mountain in north-eastern Nepal as avalanche claimed the lives of at least three climbers.

The accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. local time (3:15 a.m. GMT) on Monday, November 3, near the base camp of Yalung Ri mountain in Dolakha district.

As per BBC, those who died in the incident include a French citizen and two Nepalese while four more climbers including two Italians, a German and a Canadian are feared dead while rescue teams are still searching for them.

However, it's not known whether the other two Nepalese who died were with the trekking group or climbing on their own.

All the victims and missing climbers were part of a group of 12 trekkers and local guides who had set out about an hour before the avalanche struck.

As per the outlet, five Nepalese guides returned safely but were injured with non life-threatening injuries.

"Three bodies have been seen and rescue teams have to find four more," local deputy superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato told the BBC.

Search and rescue operations for the missing climbers have been slowed down due to bad weather and logistical issues.

This comes a day after a day when five German climbers, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in an avalanche in the Dolomite mountains in Italy.

