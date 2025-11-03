When is the New York City mayoral election? Everything you need to know

The New York City is all set to elect a new mayor in a highly anticipated contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the New York City mayoral elections.
When is the New York City mayoral election?
An election for the mayor of New York City is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 with polls open from 6am to 9pm local time.
Candidates:
Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, who is currently a member of the New York State Assembly is competing for mayor against former Governor Andrew Cuomo who is running as an independent candidate and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
This election is especially important because the winner will take charge of managing and protecting the country's largest city during a tense political moment as US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military forces there.
The main candidate Mamdani, who supports socialist ideas has attracted many young voters and caused concerns among financial circles with his plans to make the city more affordable.
What are the polls saying so far?
Vote turnout in New York City's mayoral election is expected to reach record levels with about 2 million people likley to vote at the end of the election day.
Recent polls indicate that Mamdani continues to lead the race although Cuomo, who recently received an endorsement from Trump appears to be narrowing the margin.
Despite the low numbers in the polls, Sliwa insists he has no plans to withdraw and will continue his campaign.
Holding a strong lead in the post, the 34-year-old Mamdani is close to making history in Tuesday's election as the youngest mayor in over a century and the first Muslim and South Asian leader of the city.