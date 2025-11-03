World

When is the New York City mayoral election? Everything you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about the New York City mayoral elections

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
When is the New York City mayoral election? Everything you need to know
When is the New York City mayoral election? Everything you need to know

The New York City is all set to elect a new mayor in a highly anticipated contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the New York City mayoral elections.

When is the New York City mayoral election?

An election for the mayor of New York City is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 with polls open from 6am to 9pm local time.

Candidates:

Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, who is currently a member of the New York State Assembly is competing for mayor against former Governor Andrew Cuomo who is running as an independent candidate and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

This election is especially important because the winner will take charge of managing and protecting the country's largest city during a tense political moment as US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military forces there.

The main candidate Mamdani, who supports socialist ideas has attracted many young voters and caused concerns among financial circles with his plans to make the city more affordable.

What are the polls saying so far?

Vote turnout in New York City's mayoral election is expected to reach record levels with about 2 million people likley to vote at the end of the election day.

Recent polls indicate that Mamdani continues to lead the race although Cuomo, who recently received an endorsement from Trump appears to be narrowing the margin.

Despite the low numbers in the polls, Sliwa insists he has no plans to withdraw and will continue his campaign.

Holding a strong lead in the post, the 34-year-old Mamdani is close to making history in Tuesday's election as the youngest mayor in over a century and the first Muslim and South Asian leader of the city.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

George Clooney drops unexpected take on Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign

George Clooney drops unexpected take on Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election

Mamdani congratulates Cuomo on winning Trump endorsement after gay bar stunt

Mamdani congratulates Cuomo on winning Trump endorsement after gay bar stunt
Trump prefers 'bad Democrat' Cuomo over 'communist' Mamdani in NYC Mayoral race

Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro ‘days are numbered’

Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro ‘days are numbered’
President Trump warns Nicolas Maduro as US military presence in the Caribbean increases

Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban

Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban
Maldives sets precedent with a lifetime ban on smoking for people born after 2007

Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7

Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, killing 7 and injuring 150

Avalanche in Italy’s Dolomites kills five German climbers

Avalanche in Italy’s Dolomites kills five German climbers
Five German climbers, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in an avalanche in the Dolomite mountains in Italy

Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions

Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation
Hurricane Melissa has caused at least 31 deaths in Haiti and at least two in the Dominican Republic

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train
British police and ambulance services stated a number of individuals had been stabbed on the train

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week
Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average in the UK

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections
Barack Obama urges Democrats to confront Trump’s ‘recklessness’ ahead of elections in key states