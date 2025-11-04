World

Rome tower collapse: Worker trapped for 11 hours dies in hospital

A worker who had been trapped under the rubble for 11 hours after the mediaeval tower collapse in Rome died.

According to Al Jazeera, the officials said that the Romanian worker pulled from the rubble after the partial collapse of the Torre dei Conti in the heart of Italy’s capital died in hospital on Monday, November 3.

The worker named Octay Stroici, who remained conscious during the hours-long rescue operation, was rushed to Umberto I Hospital in serious condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Italian news agency ANSA, citing the Umberto I hospital, said, “Resuscitation attempts were made for about an hour to save Octay Stroici. Despite this, spontaneous cardiac activity could not be restored. (His) death was pronounced at 12:20am (on Tuesday).”

The Romanian was busy in the renovation work of the 29-metre (95-foot) Torre dei Conti when it partially collapsed on Monday afternoon, sending a thick white cloud of dust into the air.

Following the death of the worker, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her condolences, saying, “I express deep sorrow and condolences, on behalf of myself and the government, for the tragic loss of Octay Stroici, the worker who was killed in the collapse of the Torre dei Conti in Rome.”

“We are close to his family and colleagues at this time of unspeakable suffering,” she added.

Furthermore, rescuing Stroici became a challenging task for the emergency responders after a second collapse happened within 90 minutes.

The rescuers used ladders and a drone to try and reach him, and after it got dark, they took help of a crane and special tubes to carefully remove rubble and continue operation through the night.

Besides, three Stroici workers were rescued unharmed, while a 64-year-old worker who suffered a broken nose was admitted to the hospital.

