Musk, Trump urge New Yorkers to ‘vote for Cuomo’ over Mamdani in mayoral race

President Donald Trump on Monday night explicitly called on New York City residents to vote for Andrew Cuomo over Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral election.
Trump’s endorsement of Cuomo’s independent candidacy came on the eve of the election, and hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk similarly endorsed the former New York governor.
According to NBC News, both Trump and Musk said that voting for the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, was effectively a vote for the state Assembly member Mamdani, who has consistently held a solid lead in polls for the general election.
“A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” Trump wrote.
Cuomo is a Democrat. He is running as an independent because he was defeated by Mamdani in the party’s primary in June.
In the same post on Monday night, Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from New York if Mamdani, who is a self-identified democratic socialist, wins on Tuesday.
“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump wrote.
The Times reported on Monday that Mamdani, during a campaign event in Queens, said that he had known “for months” that Trump would back Cuomo.