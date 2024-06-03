Rashid Khan backs Afghanistan to chase down 200 in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan cricket team skipper, Rashid Khan, is confident that his team can chase 200 in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Afghanistan will start the T20 World Cup journey with a match against Uganda on June 3.
As per NDTV, the Afghanistan captain on the eve of the first match of the tournament said, “In the past, we were struggling a little bit in the batting area. Earlier, our bowlers would do a lot more and help us win the games. Later, we got those young batters, especially from Under-19 cricket, and the way they came up to the national side and the way they have worked hard, they got the opportunity to play for Afghanistan at a very young age and then start exploring all around the world, playing leagues where they got better and better.”
He further added, ”I think we have that kind of batting line-up where we can say it's fine if there is a target of 200 as well on a wicket. We have that kind of ability, skill, and talent that we can express on the ground and chase that.”
Rashid noted, “T20 cricket is all about the mindset. As long as you have the right mindset and you have the belief that we can do anything, anything is possible.”
Rashid is satisfied with his team's preparation for the event, as he said, “I think preparation has been great so far. A couple of weeks back, we had a domestic T20 competition, which really helped the guys.... And then we were here two weeks earlier as well. So we got the preparation we wanted as a t
eam.”