Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death

Costa, nicknamed 'Tanque' (Tank) and 'Bicho' (animal) by his team-mates, played for Porto for 15 years

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death
Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death

Porto's 2004 Champions League-winning captain, Jorge Costa, has died at the age of 53.

According to the reports, Costa died from a heart attack on Tuesday, August 5 while he was at Porto's training facility in Olival.

Shortly after this heartbreaking news, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Costa by sharing a photo of him along with the heartfelt words "Até sempre Jorge Costa", which is Portuguese for "Farewell forever, Jorge Costa" accompanied by a dove emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death

Porto have also posted a tribute for their old captain, stating, "Jorge Costa has left us. One of us, a leader, captain, example. A symbol of FC Porto. Thank you for being FC Porto until the end. Forever, Jorge Costa."

Costa, nicknamed "Tanque" (Tank) and "Bicho" (animal) by his team-mates, played for Porto for 15 years.

During his career, Costa achieved an impressive number of victories, including eight league championships, the UEFA Cup, the International Cup, five Taca de Portugal trophies and eight Super Cups.

He was also a major player for the Portuguese national team, playing 50 matches for the senior squad and receiving the Portuguese Golden Ball award in the year 2000.

After retiring from football, he began a new career as a coach, starting as an assistant coach at Braga in 2006 before eventually becoming the head coach.

You Might Like:

Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact

Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact
The Indiana Fever guard has suffered from a groin injury which has forced her to sit out of the games

Tom Brady gets teased for his viral Lionel Messi comment

Tom Brady gets teased for his viral Lionel Messi comment
The NFL legend is a co-owner of Birmingham City F.C. that celebrated its 150th anniversary this year

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Mohammad Siraj’s match-winning heroics against England

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Mohammad Siraj’s match-winning heroics against England
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and often copies Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration

Liverpool pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota in emotional Anfield return

Liverpool pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota in emotional Anfield return
Liverpool fans honoured Jota by raising flags and banners in his memory

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute
Diogo and his brother Andre died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire in the Zamora

Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief

Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief
Portugal FA chief defends Cristiano Ronaldo's decision not to attend Diogo Jota's funeral

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi world's top 10 richest footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi world's top 10 richest footballer
Football is the most watched sport in the world with an estimated 3.5 billion global fans

Oscar Piastri opens up on losing Hungarian Grand Prix to Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri opens up on losing Hungarian Grand Prix to Lando Norris
McLaren’s Lando Norris leaves behind teammate Piastri to win thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix