Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death

Porto's 2004 Champions League-winning captain, Jorge Costa, has died at the age of 53.
According to the reports, Costa died from a heart attack on Tuesday, August 5 while he was at Porto's training facility in Olival.
Shortly after this heartbreaking news, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Costa by sharing a photo of him along with the heartfelt words "Até sempre Jorge Costa", which is Portuguese for "Farewell forever, Jorge Costa" accompanied by a dove emoji.
Porto have also posted a tribute for their old captain, stating, "Jorge Costa has left us. One of us, a leader, captain, example. A symbol of FC Porto. Thank you for being FC Porto until the end. Forever, Jorge Costa."
Costa, nicknamed "Tanque" (Tank) and "Bicho" (animal) by his team-mates, played for Porto for 15 years.
During his career, Costa achieved an impressive number of victories, including eight league championships, the UEFA Cup, the International Cup, five Taca de Portugal trophies and eight Super Cups.
He was also a major player for the Portuguese national team, playing 50 matches for the senior squad and receiving the Portuguese Golden Ball award in the year 2000.
After retiring from football, he began a new career as a coach, starting as an assistant coach at Braga in 2006 before eventually becoming the head coach.