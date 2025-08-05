Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez married? New post sparks rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez once again sparked wedding rumours after the Argentine-Spanish model shared an intimate event glimpse on social media.
The Portuguese footballer’s long-time girlfriend last week shared pictures and videos of a party she hosted with CR7 for their family on Instagram.
Wearing a white dress with a pink floral pattern, the 31-year-old shared a picture of dreamy décor and wrote, “Floral summer.”
Later, she shared a video of a private gathering for close friends and family on Friendship Day with the caption, "Celebrating friendship. Who has good friends has a treasure."
After noting special preparation and a white cushion embroidered with the initials of Cristiano and Georgina, C and G, joined by a heart, it was speculated that the couple might have tied the knot in an intimate event after nine years together.
However, neither the Al Nassr star nor his partner has addressed the rumours or formally announced any major development.
Notably, this is not the first time when the couple has sparked secret wedding speculations. Previously, the rumours sparked after the 40-year-old called his girlfriend “wife” during an interview.
Ronald and Georgina have been together since 1016. The couple share two children: Alana Martina and Bella.
Besides two daughters with a model, the former Manchester United player has a 14-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and twins, Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via surrogate months after starting dating Georgina.