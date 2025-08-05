Tom Brady gets teased for his viral Lionel Messi comment

Tom Brady has opened up about his vision for soccer in the US, as he revealed ways to improve the current United States men’s national soccer team.
On Monday, August 4, in an appearance on the Men in Blazers podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about the sports as he made some unexpected observations.
Brady, who acquired a minority stake Birmingham City in August 2023, declared, "It's an amazing sport. It’s a global sport. It’s the biggest sport in the world. We need a young phenom like a Lamine Yamal, a young Lionel Messi to take over."
The Argentinian player and the teen have been praised for having a similar yet spectacular playing style; however, no American soccer player in the sport's history has come close to their greatness.
"I believe that there will be the most amazing cultural revolution for soccer here in America," Brady continued.
The 48-year-old's comments quickly went viral, leading to a jab from another NFL legend, J.J. Watt.
Responding to an X post featuring the viral remark, the former NFL player penned, "The Wisconsin Badgers need a player like prime Tom Brady.""
Brady’s entry into sports ownership began in 2023 when, over the course of a few months, he purchased minority stakes in the WNBA' Las Vegas Aces, the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City.
As chairman of the club's new advisory board, Brady has described his role as mentorship-focused, working "from 30,000 feet” to guide player development, sports science and wellness programs, rather than meddling in day-to-day operations.