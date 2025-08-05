Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for another big addition at Al-Nassr

Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League after a season with no trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo along with Al-Nassr appears to be making consistent efforts to strengthen their squad after a season with no trophies.

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

The first new signing, reportedly made with Ronaldo's help, is his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix, who joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.

After signing Felix to the team, Ronaldo now reportedly wants his former Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood to join him at Al-Nassr.

Greenwood permanently left Manchester United and joined Marseille last year.

In his first season in France's top football league, Ligue 1, he scored 21 goals and became one of the league top scorers, earning a share of the Golden Boot award.

After leaving Manchester Unites, Greenwood gained attentions from clubs worldwide and he already knows that club are interested in signing him.

According to Marca, the final decision about possible transfer will be up to Greenwood himself, as he has control over his career choices.

However, Ronaldo's encouragement could influence Greenwood’s decision.

Beside this, Ronaldo and his team are scheduled to play against the Spanish football club Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday, August 10.

