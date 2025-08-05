Victoria Mboko ‘excited’ for her ‘first’ Canadian Open semi-finals in Montreal

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko cannot control her excitement to play her first-ever National Bank Open semifinals in Montreal.
According to BBC, Mboko qualified for her career’s first-ever WTA Tour semifinals on Monday, August 4, after beating Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2.
The 18-year-old achieved a new career milestone just two days after a stunning victory over the tournament’s top seed, Coco Gauff, in straight sets in almost an hour.
The 85th seeded tennis player after advancing into the semifinals expressed, “I'm so excited to be in the semi-final here. My first time playing in Montreal has been an unreal experience, and I couldn't be more grateful."
“First of all, I feel very happy right now. Achieving a milestone like this in a tournament like this is truly significant for me, and I couldn't be happier to have experienced this journey here in Montreal. Overall, I don't have many words to say, but I can assure you that I am immensely happy," she added.
She has also become the first Canadian player to reach the semi-finals of the event since Bianca Andreescu won the tournament in 2019.
The Canadian tennis professional who began her season with a 333 world ranking is all set to make her place in the top 50 female tennis players after her phenomenal performance.
Mboko will now face Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina in the semifinals on Wednesday, August 6.