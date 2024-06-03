Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon mend decade-long feud

World

  • June 03, 2024
Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon appear to be overcoming their nearly decade-long feud.

The Tesla and JPMorgan CEOs have been at odds since 2016, exchanging remarks and lawsuits.

However, sources told The Wall Street Journal that their relationship has improved since March.

In March, Musk attended a JPMorgan technology summit in Big Sky, Montana. The two executives spoke onstage for an hour about artificial intelligence and politics.

Meanwhile, Musk also visited Dimon's suite at the resort, staying for over an hour.

Following the event, sources said Dimon decided JPMorgan could try to resume business with Musk.

This potential reconciliation could benefit both parties. Musk would gain access to funding and advice from the biggest U.S. bank, while JPMorgan would have the opportunity to work with Musk's various businesses.

The feud began when JPMorgan stopped underwriting leases for Tesla's cars due to uncertainties in valuing the lifespan of electric-vehicle batteries.

Musk reportedly became furious, calling the bank's head of consumer banking to express his anger and threatening to pull Tesla's business. 

Meanwhile, Dimon responded that JPMorgan would not be bullied.

In 2021, JPMorgan sued Tesla and Musk for $162 million, alleging Tesla breached a 2014 contract related to warrants sold to the bank.

The bank claimed Musk's tweet about taking Tesla private disrupted the market. 

Tesla countersued, arguing JPMorgan was upset about being excluded from Musk's business.

However, both lawsuits are still ongoing.

