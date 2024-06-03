Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's heartbreak from Al Nassr's defeat to rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final, he has been seen taking seaside break with his family.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a holiday photo on his Instagram account as he also takes a break before Euro 2024 with Portugal.
In the photo, Ronaldo stands in pale blue shorts, arms spread wide, with the ocean behind him, captioned with a single word, "Recharging," with a shining sun emoji.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo also shared a family photo in his story showing him spending quality time with his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, and their children by the sea.
Ronaldo was last seen in action on Friday, May 31, when Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal in a dramatic penalty shootout in the King Cup final.
The match was heated, with three red cards issued, and left Ronaldo in tears.
CR7 is expected to join the Portugal squad for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.
Additionally, this will be Ronaldo's sixth Euro appearance, with the 39-year-old aiming to add more international honors to his impressive career, having led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship.