Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs claims a thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Week 7 clash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated Kansas City Chiefs victory over Las Vegas Raider with a dinner date.

According to Usamidia, Kansas City’s favorite power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, turned post-game celebration into date night bliss on Sunday evening after the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The pair were spotted dining together at 1587 Prime Steakhouse, one of Kansas City’s most exclusive fine dining spots, just hours after the Chiefs sealed a commanding win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders hunkered down to stop the Kansas City Chiefs, who were facing fourth-and-1 on their own 40. Las Vegas already was trailing by a touchdown Sunday, but the outcome between longtime AFC West rivals was still very much in doubt.

The Chiefs finished off the drive with another touchdown, and they never looked back in a 31-0 victory, their most lopsided shutout of the Raiders in the 133 times that the two teams have met. 

Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36

Tampa Bay Buccaneers remember Doug Martin with a heartfelt tribute after his tragic death

Verstappen makes comeback on 'unbelievable weekend' with dominant US GP win

Max Verstappen's US Grand Prix win narrows Piastri's championship advantage as Norris finishes second

Brandon Graham to rejoin Eagles amid team struggles

Jason Kelce supported Graham’s possible return, stating that this return may be beneficial for the team

Raul Fernandez makes history with maiden MotoGP win at 2025 Australian GP

Spain's Raul Fernandez delivers Trackhouse's first premier class win at Australian Grand Prix

Djokovic forced to finish fourth at Six Kings Slam after retirement vs Fritz

Novak Djokovic apologises after shock retirement against Taylor Fritz in Riyadh ahead of big events

Cristiano Ronaldo shares fiery message after reaching 800 club goal milestone

Ronaldo creates history with 800th career club goal in Al Nassr's thrashing win at Saudi Pro League

Sinner takes home whopping prize money after beating Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam

Jannik Sinner calls sharing court with Carlos Alcaraz ‘huge pleasure and honour’ after another final clash

Ange Postecoglou dismissed after 39 days as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest's Ange Postecoglou has made history with the shortest stint in Premier League history

US Sprint Qualifying: Verstappen takes lead in Austin, Norris 'not surprised'

The Saturday sprint in Austin will see Max Verstappen in pole position with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri right behind

Shohei Ohtani creates MLB history as Dodgers secure World Series spot

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 and reached the World Series

Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace star set to exit club next year

The English footballer will leave Crystal Palace next year after he rejected the club's contract extension offers

Lionel Messi faces stiff competition from Sam Surridge in MLS Golden Boot race

Sam Surridge admits mental pressure in pursuit of MLS Golden Boot face-off with Lionel Messi