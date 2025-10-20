Travis Kelce enjoys dinner date with Taylor Swift after Chiefs win over Raiders 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated Kansas City Chiefs victory over Las Vegas Raider with a dinner date.
According to Usamidia, Kansas City’s favorite power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, turned post-game celebration into date night bliss on Sunday evening after the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The pair were spotted dining together at 1587 Prime Steakhouse, one of Kansas City’s most exclusive fine dining spots, just hours after the Chiefs sealed a commanding win at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Raiders hunkered down to stop the Kansas City Chiefs, who were facing fourth-and-1 on their own 40. Las Vegas already was trailing by a touchdown Sunday, but the outcome between longtime AFC West rivals was still very much in doubt.
The Chiefs finished off the drive with another touchdown, and they never looked back in a 31-0 victory, their most lopsided shutout of the Raiders in the 133 times that the two teams have met.