Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36

Tampa Bay Buccaneers remember Doug Martin with a heartfelt tribute after his tragic death

Doug Martin, former 'fans favourite' NFL star, passes away at 36

Doug Martin, a former All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 36.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” his family said in a statement to Fox Sports.

Martin was picked 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Boise State. He rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie to earn a Pro Bowl berth. He had 1,402 yards rushing and six TDs in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro.

Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. He also had 148 catches for 1,207 yards and two scores.

The Buccaneers issued a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. … Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

Martin was selected one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of the team’s 50 year anniversary celebration.

