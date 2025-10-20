Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase

Kameron "Kam" Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie guard, has been arrested and booked into jail for reckless driving.
On Monday morning, October 20, the second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with misdemeanour reckless driving and felony resisting arrest.
Indiana State Police revealed that around 10 a.m. a trooper tried to pull over a car that was "very erratic" and driving recklessly on Interstate 65.
Reportedly a chase began near the I-65 North Split and ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit, where the driver was identified as Kam Jones.
Online jail records show Jones is currently being held in the Marion County Adult Processing Center and that a bond has not been set.
The 23-year-old was selected 38th overall by the Spurs in June before being traded to Indiana. The Pacers signed Jones to a four-year contract in early July, but he has yet to make his NBA debut while dealing with a reported back injury.
Moreover, the team acknowledged Jones' arrest in a statement sent Monday afternoon to FOX59/CBS4, noting, "We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."
If convicted of resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, Jones could be sentenced to up to 2.5 years in jail and fined up to $10,000.