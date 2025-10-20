Draper, Fritz demand ATP changes after Djokovic's shock retirement in Riyadh

Jack Draper has demanded the ATP Tour overhauls its calendar. The British star made this plea after claiming players are forcing their bodies to "do things they aren't supposed to in elite sport."
According to Mirror, American Taylor Fritz backed the British No. 1's stance shortly after defeating Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam. The 24-time major champion was forced to withdraw through injury.
He was scheduled to compete in the exhibition tournament but cut his season short following the US Open due to an arm problem.
Draper took to X and stated, "Injuries are going to happen... we are pushing our bodies to do things they aren't supposed to in elite sport.”
“We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now, and I'm proud to be a part of that; however, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are gonna achieve some sort of longevity," he continued.
The remarks came just hours after Holger Rune picked up an injury during his Nordic Open semi-final, with his mother Aneke telling Danish publication BT that medics "are completely sure that it is a torn Achilles tendon."
Fritz responded an hour later and added, "Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, and conditions have slowed down a lot, making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body."
The Serbian champion has previously shed light on where he might play next if his injury allows. Before a shock defeat to Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters he was asked about his scheduling.