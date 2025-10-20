Sports

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss

Argentina lost the U20 World Cup final for the first time in four decades against Morocco

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
In the FIFA U20 World Cup Final, Morocco secured a historic 2-0 win over Argentina, prompting the country's football legend to send a comforting message to the youngsters.

Following the match, Lionel Messi turned to his Instagram Stories, posting a closeup click of Argentina's jersey with the AFA (Argentine Football Association) crest visible.

"Keep your heads up boys!!!! You had an impressive tournament," Messi penned alongside the click.

He added, "And even though we all wanted to see you lift the cup, we stayed with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of seeing how you defended the Celeste and Blanca (the sky blue and white of the flag) with your heart."

Picture Credit: Lionel Messi/ Instagram
Messi's heartfelt message came after Morocco became the first team in 42 years to defeat Argentina in a U20 World Cup final. 

The squad scored twice in the first half, with Yassir Zabiri netting a free kick and a volley to secure Morocco's first World Cup title in history.

Former Barcelona and Chile national team star Arturo Vidal also turned to his Instagram Stories to heap praise on the young Moroccan team, who caught the Argentinian squad, who scored 15 goals and dominated all the knockout games, by surprise.

In the social media post, Vidal applauded the Atlas Cubs for their impressive performance, calling their run in Chile "incredible".

