Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach

  • June 04, 2024
Chelsea has appointed Enzo Maresca as its new head coach on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club announced on Monday, June 3.

As per Sportstar, the Italian, who previously coached Manchester City’s youth team and served as the senior side’s assistant coach under Pep Guardiola, will begin his role on July 1.

The 44-year-old replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who departed the club last month after one season. During Pochettino's tenure, Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League, securing European football after a strong run towards the end of the season



With a track record of coaching at various levels, including a stint as Leicester manager where he secured promotion to the Premier League, Maresca now faces the task of leading Chelsea back to the Champions League.

Moreover, known for his possession-based style of play, Maresca aims to build on the team's recent improvements and guide them to success in the upcoming seasons.

Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid
Justin Jefferson inks historic $140M extension with Minnesota Vikings
Rashid Khan backs Afghanistan to chase down 200 in T20 World Cup
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52
Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Simone Biles wins ninth national title in US Gymnastics Championship
Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41
Explore America while cheering for T20 World Cup 2024
Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat
Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?