Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach

Chelsea has appointed Enzo Maresca as its new head coach on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club announced on Monday, June 3.
As per Sportstar, the Italian, who previously coached Manchester City’s youth team and served as the senior side’s assistant coach under Pep Guardiola, will begin his role on July 1.
The 44-year-old replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who departed the club last month after one season. During Pochettino's tenure, Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League, securing European football after a strong run towards the end of the season
With a track record of coaching at various levels, including a stint as Leicester manager where he secured promotion to the Premier League, Maresca now faces the task of leading Chelsea back to the Champions League.
Moreover, known for his possession-based style of play, Maresca aims to build on the team's recent improvements and guide them to success in the upcoming seasons.