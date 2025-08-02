Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry mark major milestone with cheeky message

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt note and a number of sweet clicks.
On Friday, August 1, the Irish Wish actress turned to her Instagram account, sharing romantic snaps from their dinner date, as she penned a playful message for her husband, noting, "Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30"
Ayesha light-heartedly added, "14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything."
Hours after the social media post was shared, Steph turned to the comment section to share his reaction to the sweet shoutout, as he wrote, "Blessed, blessed my woman!"
The pair's fans also turned to the comments to express their wishes with the iconic couple, as one user penned, "Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple."
While another comment read, "Happy Anniversary! You two are couple goals.. much love and admiration to you both, you are very inspiring in your faith and a class act!"
Steph and Ayesha first met in 2003 when they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively.
The duo reconnected five years later, when Ayesha moved to LA to pursue her entertainment industry dream, while the 37-year-old player was in the city for the ESPYs.
Steph asked the million-dollar question in July 2010, and the star-crossed lovers tied the knot on July 30, 2011.
The pair are parents to four children, daughters Riley and Ryan, born in 2012 and 2015, respectively, and sons Cannon and Caius, who they welcomed in 2018 and 2024, respectively.