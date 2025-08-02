Emma Raducanu Canadian Open run ends with straight-sets loss to Anisimova

Emma Raducanu faced another blow after a shocking defeat to Amanda Anisimova.
According to The Guardian, the British tennis star was knocked out of the Canadian Open in the third round after a stunning straight-set defeat to the American fifth seed in Montreal.
Anisimova thrashed out the 2021 US Open winner 6-2, 6-1 on Friday, August 1, to advance to the fourth round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.
The Wimbledon runner-up, who lost both of their previous meetings with Raducanu, broke the 22-year-old’s serve early in the match and remained dominant and strong throughout the game to win in straight sets.
After losing the first set, Raducanu continued to struggle in holding her serve and won only eight points, while the 23-year-old easily won the set 6-1.
After ending the National Bank Open campaign, Raducanu will now play the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open.
Anisimova will now face 10th-seeded Ukrainian tennis professional Elina Svitolina in the round of 16 over the weekend.
Furthermore, in another race to the fourth round, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, after more than an hour-long battle, beat Germany’s Eva Lys, 6-2, 6-2, to set up a match with Danish tennis star Clara Tauson.
The eventful night ended with the two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to world No. 386 Anastasija Sevastova.